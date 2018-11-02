Have Sunderland lost their best chance to sign Celtic’s Ryan Christie?

During the summer transfer window, Celtic were reportedly willing to offload Ryan Christie.
The Scottish Sun reported in August that Celtic will listen to offers for Christie as the Bhoys were looking to offload him in the summer transfer window.
Sunderland were keen to bring him on loan with an eye on a permanent deal in January. Jack Ross hoped to tie up a loan deal for the 23-year-old who is out of contract next summer.
“Ryan is a player that I like, he has good qualities but again it is a balance between what we need in the squad,” said Ross in August as quoted by The Scottish Sun.
“He is a left footer and we don’t have a lot of them in the squad in forward areas. He is a player that I am acutely aware of and he fits the kind of bracket in terms of he has played a lot of games for a young man.”
However, it seems they have lost their best opportunity of signing the Celtic ace. Although he has struggled for regular game time this season, he seems to have turned the corner with three goals in two games.
He has put on weight as well, and looks to have finally succeeded in making a strong impression at the club. The midfielder has recently admitted that he is in talks with Celtic over a new contract, and he is hopeful of staying at the club.
His recent performances should convince Celtic into offering him a new deal, and it seems Sunderland have missed their best chance of signing him already.