Has Dave King just hinted Rangers could soon be done with Umar Sadiq?

Rangers Glasgow had their Annual General Meeting yesterday, and chairman Dave King hailed manager Steven Gerrard’s summer transfer business.
The Liverpool legend brought in 15 players during a massive squad overhaul, and the team has since become formidable, losing just once in the Europa League and breathing down the neck of Celtic in the Scottish Premiership.
While King acknowledges Gerrard’s brilliance in the transfer market, he reckons one of the summer arrivals has failed to impress thus far.
And that could hint at an exit for the flop come January or next summer.
“I would say he is ahead of the game in the sense having made the investment in the players we were bringing in,” the Light Blues chairman told Rangers TV.
“He brought in 15 players if I remember correctly and I think it’s probably fair to say only one of the 15 hasn’t worked out.”
While King didn’t mention the player’s name, he was without a doubt talking about AS Roma striker Umar Sadiq.
Since arriving Ibrox on loan, the Nigerian has failed to impress, playing just 13 minutes of league football.
The absence of Alfred Morelos and Kyle Lafferty handed Sadiq a chance to prove himself during last month’s Betfred Cup semi-final against Aberdeen, but his performance was nothing to write home about and he hasn’t seen action since.
Alongside the Nigerian, Allan McGregor, Joe Worrall (loan from Nottingham Forest), Connor Goldson, Jamie Murphy, Ovie Ejaria (loan from Liverpool), Kyle Lafferty, Ryan Kent (loan from Liverpool), Jon Flanagan, Nikola Katic, Lassana Coulibaly (loan from Angers), Borna Barisic, Eros Grezda, Gareth McAuley and Scott Arfield were brought in during the summer.
But Sadiq has been the only flop, and he is most certainly not getting his loan deal made permanent and should be on his way out anytime soon.