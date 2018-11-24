Blog Competitions English Championship Harvey Barnes posts message on Twitter after West Brom win vs Ipswich

24 November, 2018 English Championship, West Brom


West Bromwich Albion moved to second in the Championship table after winning 2-1 against bottom-placed Ipswich Town on Friday night.

Jay Rodriguez scored the opening goal of the match for the Baggies. He netted his ninth goal of the season from six yards out, after some good work from Kieran Gibbs.

In the second half, Harvey Barnes fired a low shot from similar range to give them a healthy 2-0 lead. The 20-year-old earlier struck the post from 10 yards out.

Barnes, who joined the Baggies on loan from Leicester, has been in terrific form this season. He has scored seven goals already, and has provided three assists as well.

Ipswich substitute Kayden Jackson pulled one back in the 85th minute to set up a nervy ending, but West Brom did well to see off the challenge.

After the match, Barnes took to social networking site Twitter to express his reaction. He has hailed the victory as a “great result”.

Some West Brom fans were quick to respond to his tweet and praised him highly for his performance.

