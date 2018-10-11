Harvey Barnes not looking to leave West Brom in January

West Bromwich Albion made one of the surprise signings of the summer when they landed Harvey Barnes on loan from Leicester City.
The 20-year-old wasted no time in adjusting at his new club, and is already looking like an inspired signing from the Baggies. With five goals and two assists, Barnes is displaying his true class week in week out.
He has formed a telepathic chemistry with Dwight Gayle and Jay Rodriguez, and the trio are wrecking havoc in the league, as West Brom are the current top scorers in the division.
West Brom fans fear that Leicester might recall their prodigiously gifted youngster back in January. The Daily Mail reported this week that the Foxes could be looking at activating a recall clause in his loan deal that will allow him to return in January.
However, Barnes has stated that he is unaware of such a clause, and that there is no reason to believe his loan deal will be cut short.
“At the minute a full season is what’s been agreed, so at the minute in my head that is what’s going to happen, I’m going to be staying there for the season,” he said, as reported by Leicestershire Live. “I don’t know if anything will change or not, we will have to see. But, yeah, at the minute the plan is to have a full season at West Brom.
“I’m enjoying myself. I don’t know what will happen but we will see. I’m enjoying myself so I hope it continues.”
Barnes is already becoming a heartthrob for the West Brom fans, and it will be a massive boost for the club if they can keep him till the end of the season.