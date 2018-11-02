Hartson says Sinclair ‘has struggled this season’

John Hartson believes Scott Sinclair “has struggled this season” but believes the Celtic forward can turn things around. Sinclair hasn’t been at his best since the Hoops’ first treble-winning season in 2016/17, suggesting inconsistency will stop him being regarded as a legend at Parkhead.
The 29-year-old joined Celtic from Aston Villa in 2016 and went on to score and create 31 goals in 35 Premiership games as the Hoops lifted the title, League Cup and Scottish Cup. Last season, Sinclair contributed 19 goals in 30 Premiership outings but wasn’t at his best for a lot of the campaign.
And while he’s made 18 appearances in all competitions by November, Sinclair has lost his place in the starting lineup under Brendan Rodgers this season. He’s been afforded just two starts from a possible 10 in the Premiership and all three appearances in the Europa League have come from the bench.
Writing in the Evening Times, Hartson said: “Scott is an honest guy and will know he has struggled this season, and for parts of last season even if he did score goals and provided plenty of assists. That’s why he was out the team, a big difference from being Brendan Rodgers’s first pick.”
Hartson backed the Celtic forward to improve, however, citing his League Cup performance against Hearts as proof that he’s starting to turn things around. He’s hoping Sinclair can get himself back into the starting lineup and replicate his form of yesteryear.
