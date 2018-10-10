Hartson makes bold Rodgers admission over Celtic future

John Hartson believes Brendan Rodgers has no intention of leaving Celtic to become Aston Villa’s next manager. The Celtic legend, who scored and created 31 goals in 63 appearances for the Hoops, wrote in the Evening Times that Rodgers won’t leave the club despite the ongoing rumours.
It was reported that the Celtic boss was one of three managers on Aston Villa’s shortlist to replace the sacked Steve Bruce – along with Thierry Henry and Rui Faria – but Hartson says: “There is nothing there that would lead me to think he is leaving the door open for Villa.”
“For a start, I just can’t see Brendan leaving Celtic to go to a Championship club. His stock is higher than that, surely? I am not an authority. I could be completely wrong and if so you can all take great delight in telling me that you told me so, but I just can’t see Brendan walking away from Celtic right now.”
Rodgers has enjoyed a successful stint at Celtic since being appointed manager in May 2016, winning two Scottish Premiership titles, two Scottish Cups and two Scottish League Cups. The 45-year-old has endured a more difficult third season, however, with Celtic looking far more fallible in the Premiership.
The Hoops are third in the Scottish Premiership and three points off top after eight games, having suffered two defeats and a draw already. Celtic’s poor form could see Rodgers considering his future at the club, but Hartson doesn’t believe he would leave for Villa.
The Midlands outfit, who lost in the promotion final last season, are struggling in the Championship. Villa find themselves 15th in the division, 10 points adrift of top spot after 12 games. Rui Faria is the favourite to replace Bruce, but talks with Rodgers were also due.
Stats from Transfermarkt.