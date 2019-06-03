Hart would be shrewd signing for Villa

According to Alan Nixon of The Sun, Aston Villa are on the hunt for a new No.1 goalkeeper this summer. Despite Jed Steer ending the campaign as Dean Smith’s first-choice between the sticks, he could be demoted to a backup role next season.
A shot-stopper boasting vast Premier League experience and international pedigree could be the ideal replacement for Steer, so Villa should look to bring Joe Hart to Villa Park. The £45k-per-week ‘keeper has struggled for playing time at Burnley and could be open to a move for regular playing time.
Hart joined the Clarets from Manchester City in 2018 and has gone on to make 21 appearances in all competitions, conceding 41 goals and keeping six clean sheets. The 32-year-old lost his place in Burnley’s starting eleven to Tom Heaton, spending the last five months of the season as an unused substitute.
And with Tom Pope returning from injury to add competition for places, Hart may feel he needs to leave Burnley for more minutes. Villa were linked with a move for the 75-cap England international in 2017, although it’s unknown if they’re considering a return this summer.
Hart has played for Manchester City, Birmingham City and West Ham United, making a total of 340 Premier League appearances with 127 clean sheets. He’s won two Premier League titles, two League Cups and one FA Cup.
Stats from Transfermarkt.