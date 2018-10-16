Blog Competitions English Premier League Harry Winks posts message on Twitter after England win vs Spain

Harry Winks posts message on Twitter after England win vs Spain

16 October, 2018


There’s something about Harry Winks that makes him a special player.

He is not just an archetypal English midfielder. He is technically the most gifted English midfielder of this era. Bloody good. His ball control, positional awareness and solid distribution have been praised time and again by fans and pundits alike.

If he can keep those twitchy hamstrings and niggling injuries away, he could be one of the finest midfielders for England. Still 22, he has shown great maturity while playing for both club and country.

In only his second appearance for England, Winks stole the show again in Spain. With 47 touches, 35 passes (most by an English player during the game) and 85.7% passing accuracy, he has shown why he is so highly rated.

England won 3-2 and the Spurs midfield can reflect back on the game with his head held high. He took to social networking site Twitter after the game to express his reaction.

Tottenham fans quickly responded to his tweet to let him know that he was superb in the game.

Spurs will face West Ham in their next Premier League game after the international break, and Winks will be hoping to play a key role for Mauricio Pochettino’s side.

About The Author

saikat

European Football Analyst working for Soccerlens. Can find me on twitter @saikatm87