Harry Wilson opens up about Jurgen Klopp’s message after Man Utd display

Derby County star Harry Wilson has revealed the words of praise from Jurgen Klopp after his performance against Manchester United.
The Championship side knocked the Red Devils out of the League Cup at Old Trafford last month and Wilson played a key role for Frank Lampard’s side.
The on-loan Liverpool winger scored a stunning free-kick and set up another for the Rams.
Wilson revealed the five-word message from Klopp after the game.
He said: “Jurgen Klopp messaged me after the United game. He just said, ‘Fantastic free-kick, really great football’. It’s great to hear from the manager whose team you want to be in in the future.”
The young winger has been very impressive for Derby since joining them and he will be hoping to continue his development with more first team football under his belt.
It is evident that he wants to make the cut at Liverpool and he will need to improve a lot more in order to break into the first team scene at Anfield.
Wilson will have to compete with the likes of Salah, Mane and Shaqiri.
The Derby winger’s talent is beyond doubt but he needs to improve his physicality and tactical side of the game in order to impress Jurgen Klopp.