Harry Wilson comments on his future amid Leeds and Newcastle transfer link

Liverpool owned Harry Wilson is a player in demand, with Leeds United, Newcastle United and Wolverhampton Wanderers are reportedly vying for his signature.
The 22-year-old is currently playing for Derby County on loan from Liverpool. He joined the Championship outfit on a season-long loan in 2018 and has made a strong impression.
He has been outstanding once again in the Championship, and has scored 16 goals and provided four assists in 42 Championship appearances for the Rams.
The youngster has been performing at a high level for some time now, and have reportedly attracted the interest of a number of clubs.
According to reports from The Sun, Wolves and Leeds United are interested in signing the versatile forward either on loan or on a permanent deal in the summer transfer window.
Meanwhile, Sky Sports have reported that Newcastle United and Southampton are also interested in signing him in the summer.
There have been interests from Bournemouth, Crystal Palace and Brighton and Hove Albion for Wilson, while Derby County could be looking to keep hold of him if they win against Aston Villa in the Championship playoff final at Wembley Stadium.
Wilson is not worried about his future, and has suggested that he has been in touch with Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.
Wilson told The Guardian: “There is a loan guy called Jools [Julian Ward]; I am in touch with him and he reports back to the manager. I have had a few texts off [Jurgen Klopp].
“It’s good to know you are not being forgotten. I wanted to come to a good football team so I could showcase what I could do.
“Hopefully the manager has seen the games on TV and I’ve made a good impression. I’ll go back there pre-season; what happens from there I don’t know.”