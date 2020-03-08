Harry Toffolo raves about Leeds United winger Helder Costa

Leeds United won 2-0 against Huddersfield Town on Saturday at Elland Road in the Championship.
After the match, Huddersfield star Harry Toffolo has showered praise on Leeds United winger Helder Costa.
Costa, who joined Leeds on loan during the summer from Wolverhampton Wanderers, has been in superb form lately, and did his bit in helping Leeds pick up all three points against their Yorkshire rivals.
The Terriers defender came up against the Portuguese winger on the right-hand side of Leeds attack, and has hailed the 26-year-old as an ‘exceptional’ player.
Leeds were dominant throughout the game, and Toffolo has claimed that Marcelo Bielsa’s side deserves all the respect. He told BBC West Yorkshire Sport:
“I think you’ve got to respect who you’re playing against. They’re a team with players like Costa for example who I was marking today.
“He’s an exceptional player so you have to respect that but you’ve also got to test them going the other way. Yes we tried to create chances but they press well and they’re a good footballing side.”
Costa’s impact
The Wolves loanee struggled initially under Bielsa, and has now become a key player for the Whites.
He has scored three goals and provided two assists in 27 starts in the Championship. Although Costa has done well, the stats only suggest that he needs to be more consistent with his output.
Costa’s deal will become permanent in July 2020 for a fee of around £15 million, and according to Phil Hay of The Athletic, Leeds are ‘100 per cent committed’ to completing the move.
Leeds have moved to the top of the Championship table after West Brom drew 0-0 against Swansea on Saturday. The Whites are also seven points ahead of third-placed Fulham.