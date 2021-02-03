Harry Redknapp thinks Aston Villa assistant head coach John Terry should be the next Bournemouth manager

Championship outfit Bournemouth have parted ways with manager Jason Tindall following last night’s defeat at the hands of Sheffield Wednesday.

Four league losses on the bounce have seen the Cherries drop to sixth in the table, with just two points between them and seventh-placed Middlesbrough.





Bournemouth are eight points off the automatic promotion places, and with recent results dealing a blow on their chances of securing an immediate return to the Premier League, they have decided to let Tindall go.

Aston Villa assistant head coach John Terry has emerged as one of the names to potentially take over at the Vitality Stadium, and Harry Redknapp has urged the club to go after him.

“Well I think John would be a fantastic manager,” the former West Ham United manager told talkSPORT.

“If I was a chairman now looking for a manager, John Terry would be at the top of my list”

😞 "I'm disappointed for Jason. Jason is an excellent coach." 👏 "John would be a fantastic manager." 👍 "If I was a chairman, John Terry would be at the top of my list." Harry @Redknapp thinks John Terry should be the next #AFCB boss.🍒 pic.twitter.com/v44OTdccZQ — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) February 3, 2021

Sportslens View

Terry has been manager Dean Smith’s assistant since 2018-19, and he is expected to leave Villa Park one day to become a head coach.

His influence at Villa has been evident of recent, with the Midlands outfit improving hugely at the back, and he could be the perfect man for the Bournemouth job.

He knows the Championship well having played and coached there, and appointing such a figure could be the much-needed boost the Cherries players need in their battle for promotion.

While Villa will not be keen to lose such an important member of their coaching team at the moment, they are likely to allow him leave should Bournemouth come calling.

Terry’s former England teammates Frank Lampard, Steven Gerrard and Wayne Rooney have all taken up managerial jobs of recent, and the Chelsea legend could be tempted to follow suit.

The chance to help the Cherries seal promotion would be tempting, and it will not come a surprise if the Villa man decides to throw his hat into the ring.