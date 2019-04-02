Harry Redknapp reveals what Daniel Levy told him about Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino

Harry Redknapp has told the Alan Brazil Sports Breakfast, (broadcast on TalkSPORT on 2nd April), that he spoke with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy and has understood that there is absolutely no pressure on Mauricio Pochettino despite his side’s poor form.
Spurs are going through a bad patch at the moment, having lost four of their last five games in the Premier League. They were beaten 2-1 by Liverpool in their last game, which has put their place in the top four under serious threat.
Redknapp has revealed that he spoke with Me Levy about Tottenham’s recent form. The former Spurs boss insists that Pochettino is under no pressure, and that no body at the club has told the Argentine what to do next.
“I spoke to Levy on Sunday and he said there’s no pressure on Pochettino to win anything and nobody is telling him that we’ve got to do it this year,” Redknapp said. “So I don’t see him coming under any pressure.
“For whatever reason at the moment they have just gone through one of those spells again, when the crunch comes, that they can’t get the results they need. It’s difficult to know [where they’re going wrong].”
Pochettino has done a great job with Spurs since he took charge of the club, and he deserves high respect. Spurs looked like title contenders at one stage this season but they are now battling to stay in the top four.
North London rivals Arsenal have moved to third in the Premier League table, and Manchester United could overtake Spurs if they beat Wolverhampton Wanderers on Tuesday night.
Spurs cannot afford to drop out of top four next season, and they must return to winning ways when they face Crystal Palace on Wednesday evening.