Harry Redknapp raves about Tottenham’s Dele Alli

Former Tottenham Hotspur manager Harry Redknapp believes that Spurs do not need to sign any new players in the January transfer window.
Spurs have made a poor start to their 2019-20 campaign, and find themselves seventh in the Premier League table, 13 points behind Liverpool after just nine games.
Redknapp feels that Spurs already have a very good squad, and that they do not need to add any new players in January. He believes that the current crop of players is just going through a rough patch.
Tottenham, who have failed to win away from home in the Premier League since January, will face Liverpool on Sunday at Anfield. Redknapp feels that Spurs could spring a surprise against the Reds on Sunday.
The popular football pundit also praised Dele Alli, saying he is an incredible player. Alli has struggled in the last 12 months to maintain the high standards he set for himself in previous campaigns.
“Where [would you make signings]? When I look at the team, they are full of good players everywhere,” Redknapp told Sky Sports .”It is the same group of players – but one or two are not playing as well.
“Dele Alli, I love him, what a footballer, but he has not been in the same form as he showed, maybe over a year ago. He comes back to form, he is an incredible player.”
Stats
The 23-year-old has made one Premier League start so far, and his other appearance has come from the bench. He has scored one goal so far.
Alli has also featured in all three of Tottenham’s Champions League games so far.
The England international is a fantastic young talent, and Spurs fans are hoping that he returns to his best form at the earliest.