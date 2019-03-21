Harry Redknapp predicts where West Ham will finish this season

Former Premier League manager Harry Redknapp has predicted that West Ham will finish eighth of ninth this season.
Manuel Pellegrini’s men have been wildly inconsistent despite spending a lot of money in the summer.
They were expected to challenge for the Europa League places but they are now fighting for a top half finish. If they finish the season strongly, a top eight finish should be possible.
The fans would have expected West Ham to secure the 7th place and then push for the 6th. However, given the circumstances, the fans should be satisfied with a top eight finish this season.
He said to Daily Star: “They’re sort of in the same type of position, I think they’ll finish around about eighth or ninth. They’ve had good results but they’ve been up and down, they’ve been inconsistent. They’ve beat the big teams at times, and then they’ve had bad results like at Cardiff. I really expected them to go to Cardiff and get a good result.”
It seems that a lot of players have underperformed for the Londoners this season and Pellegrini will demand more from his players next year.
West Ham have had significant investment and they need to take the next step now.
Redknapp says that Pellegrini has done a good job at West Ham so far and he also heaped praise on the former Hammers boss David Moyes.
He believes that the ex-Manchester United manager also did a decent job given the circumstances.