Harry Redknapp comments on Rangers’ move for Davis and Defoe

Harry Redknapp believes that Jermaine Defoe and Steven Davis would be very good signings for Rangers.
The former Tottenham manager has revealed that the Premier League duo could help Rangers massively in the title race and push Celtic all the way.
Redknapp has worked with Defoe before and he will be well aware of the striker’s strengths.
He said: “If he gets Steven Davis as well that would be two amazing signings. I can see it making a big difference to their team. They could push Celtic all the way with those two in the team.”
Jermaine Defoe is expected to sign for Rangers on an 18-month loan deal in January. Meanwhile, Steven Davis is heading to Ibrox as well as per BBC.
Both players have abundant experience at the top level and there is no doubt that they will improve Rangers.
Steven Gerrard’s men are in the title race and these two signings will surely make a difference. It will be interesting to see if they can lead Rangers to the zenith of Scottish football once again.
Rangers have a great opportunity to win the title this season and it seems Gerrard is giving it his best shot by bringing in the perfect blend of quality and experience in January.