Harry Redknapp believes Tottenham Hotspur have already decided their next manager

Tottenham Hotspur parted ways with head coach Jose Mourinho a week ago, and have put under-23s boss Ryan Mason in charge until the end of the campaign.

The 29-year-old led Spurs to a 2-1 win over Southampton on Wednesday but was not able to inspire them on Sunday as they suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Manchester City in the League Cup final.

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy will be keen to land a manager capable of turning his side into trophy winners and title challengers, and former manager Harry Redknapp is convinced that a decision has already been made and that the North London outfit have already done a deal for their next boss.

Mourinho was announced as Spurs boss within 12 hours of Mauricio Pochettino’s sacking, and Redknapp thinks the only reason the club were not able to make a similar move this time around is because their next manager is currently in a job at the moment and cannot leave until the end of the season – or he is an international manager who would only the available until after the European Championships.

Belgium national team manager Roberto Martinez and RB Leipzig’s Julian Nagelsmann have been linked with the Tottenham job, but their former boss reckons Leicester City’s Brendan Rodgers is the perfect man to succeed Mourinho.

“I’d say the man they have lined up is in work at the moment and can’t leave until the season is done – or if it’s an international manager, until after the Euros,” Redknapp told The Sun.

“That’s why Ryan Mason is in charge for now – but I guarantee they will have something sorted already. It may be a German, an Italian, a national team manager like Belgium’s Roberto Martinez, or someone in the Midlands.

“But they’ve definitely got someone lined up – and if you asked me who I’d put in, it would be Brendan Rodgers ahead of Martinez and RB Leipzig’s Julian Nagelsmann.”

Levy is a long-time admirer of Rodgers and he looked to bring him to Spurs as Redknapp’s replacement when he was Swansea manager in 2012.

However, the Foxes boss joined Liverpool instead before moving to Celtic afterwards.

Rodgers, 48, has made Leicester regular top-four challengers and Tottenham have reportedly made him their top target.

They have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of Nagelsmann, with Bayern Munich now in talks with the 33-year-old, and it will be interesting to see whether they can lure Rodgers away from the King Power Stadium.

