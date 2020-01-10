Harry Redknapp believes Rangers striker Alfred Morelos would be a good addition to Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur are looking to sign a striker this month after Harry Kane picked up an injury that is set to sideline him till April.
The North London outfit have been linked with AC Milan’s Krzysztof Piatek, while they are also said to be interested in Celtic’s Odsonne Edouard.
Former Spurs boss Harry Redknapp reckons Rangers striker Alfred Morelos would be a good addition to Jose Mourinho’s side, though, claiming he could set the place alight.
The Colombian international has been in superb form for the Scottish Premiership side this term, netting 28 goals in 35 games across all competitions.
“I would take him, yeah. I’d have a go. He is right up my street,” Redknapp told talkSPORT host Alan Brazil when asked if he would have him at Tottenham (via The Scottish Sun).
“I’ll have him, I’d love him! He could come and set the place alight, couldn’t he.”
Morelos has fired Rangers to the knockout stages of the Europa League and is one of the reasons Steven Gerrard’s men are breathing down Celtic’s neck in the title race.
With Kane out, Tottenham could do with such a quality hitman in order to boost their top-four chances, but a move for the Colombian this month isn’t feasible.
Rangers have vowed to hold on to their star player until summer as they need him to boost their chances of stopping Celtic from landing a ninth consecutive title, and the 23-year-old would also prefer a move to a side where he will be the first choice striker.