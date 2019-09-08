Harry Maguire and Declan Rice congratulate Harry Kane on his hat-trick against Bulgaria

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane was in devastating form during England’s Euros 2020 qualifying game against Bulgaria on Saturday, scoring a hat-trick and assisting a goal in the 4-0 victory.
The Three Lions skipper opened the scoring on the 24th minute after Raheem Sterling set him up, and he made it 2-0 four minutes into the second-half, converting from the spot after Marcus Rashford was felled.
Kane turned provider moments later, laying off a cross for Sterling before grabbing his third goal of the game from the spot again after he was fouled.
The Spurs star has now taken his international record to 25 goals in 40 appearances for England, and now has his second hat-trick after getting one against Panama during last summer’s World Cup.
Manchester United centre-back Harry Maguire and West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice have both praised Kane for his efforts on Twitter thus:
Solid performance and win from the lads. Congrats to @HKane on the hat trick. Special mention to @masonmount_10 on his debut @England 🏴👏❤️ #ThreeLions pic.twitter.com/ngJ8NkH3bH
— Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) September 7, 2019
Great performance from the boys tonight, well done to @HKane on his hat trick👏 & my boy @masonmount_10 on his debut, Special moment❤️ @England
— Declan Rice (@_DeclanRice) September 7, 2019
The duo also had a great game against the Bulgarians, although they didn’t have much defending to do as England were head and shoulders above the visitors.
Gareth Southgate’s men face Kosovo on Tuesday, and Kane will be looking forward to delivering the goods again.
His form will delight Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino, and he will be hoping the Englishman can stay fit all-campaign and help his side to another top-four finish and also strongly challenge for silverware.