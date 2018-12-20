Harry Kane taunts Piers Morgan after Tottenham’s win over Arsenal

Tottenham striker Harry Kane sent out a tweet to Piers Morgan after his side’s 2-0 win over Arsenal in the Carabao Cup.
The English journalist and TV presenter is an Arsenal fan and he is often seen making fun of the rival players on social media.
Harry Kane decided to return the favour this time with a taunt after last night’s derby win.
When Arsenal beat Tottenham in the Premier League a few weeks ago, Morgan tweeted Harry Kane about it and the England international has responded now.
His tweet read:
I’m good thanks you ?? https://t.co/w5T7vJ7iry
— Harry Kane (@HKane) December 19, 2018
Morgan was later forced to wear a Tottenham shirt on live TV after losing a bet.
The Arsenal season ticket holder had a bet with Peter Crouch that Arsenal would win the Quarter finals of the Carabao Cup.
The TV presenter will also donate a sum of £1,000 to a charity of Peter Crouch’s choice as a part of the bet.