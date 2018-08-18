Harry Kane sends out a sarcastic message after breaking August goal drought

Tottenham striker Harry Kane has finally ended his August hoodoo by scoring against Fulham earlier today.
The England striker scored the third goal of the game to secure the three points for his side.
Mauricio Pochettino’s side took the lead through Lucas Moura but the home side were pegged back by Mitrovic. The likes of Tripper and Kane scored to ensure the win for Spurs.
Kane has been criticised a lot for his goal drought in August over the years and the Tottenham star will be delighted to have ended that run now.
The England captain took to Twitter to share a sarcastic remark after the game.
His tweet read:
Wish every game could be in August 😏👀😂
Good win and unreal finishes by @LucasMoura7 and @trippier2 👏👏👏 #THFC #COYS #PremierLeague pic.twitter.com/hXARrkNndl
— Harry Kane (@HKane) August 18, 2018
The fans will be delighted to see their talisman back amongst the goals so early on in the season. Tottenham will need Kane in top form if they want to challenge for trophies this season.
The Londoners failed to add to their squad this window and they will have to rely on their best players to deliver now.