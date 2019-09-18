Blog Competitions English Premier League Harry Kane sends message to Tottenham fans after 2-2 draw vs Olympiacos

18 September, 2019 English Premier League, Tottenham

Tottenham managed a 2-2 draw in their opening Champions League game against Olympiacos in Greece on Wednesday night.

Spurs threw away a two-goal lead and were forced to settle for a draw in the Group B clash.

Harry Kane opening the scoring for the visitors from the penalty spot before Lucas Moura scored a magnificent goal from 20-yards out.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side conceded shortly before half-time through Daniel Podence. And in the 54th minute, former France forward Mathieu Valbuena equalised from the spot.

Kane took to social networking site Twitter after the game to express his reaction. The England striker said he is disappointed with the result.

Spurs also squandered a 2-0 lead against Arsenal in the Premier League and this is the second time in three games they have failed to preserve the advantage.

Kane could easily have had a hat-trick but it was probably a night of missed opportunities for them.

Spurs managed 56% of possession and registered 10 shots of which they managed to keep five on target.

The 2-2 draw means both of last season’s Champions League finalists have failed to win their opening group games, after Champions Liverpool lost 2-0 against Napoli on Tuesday night.

