Harry Kane sends message to Heung-min Son following Tottenham Hotspur’s victory over Southampton

Tottenham Hotspur secured a 5-2 win over Southampton at the St. Mary’s Stadium today, with Harry Kane and Heung-min Son putting in masterclass performances.

The England international provided four assists for his South Korean teammate before grabbing Spurs’ fifth goal, and boss Jose Mourinho will hope they can keep combining to such a devastating effect going forward.





It was the first time that Kane had registered four assists in a game, and it’s a great feat for someone who assisted just twice during the whole of 2019-20.

Son was also scoring more than two goals in a Premier League game for Tottenham for the first time, and he has the brilliant Kane to thank for his four strikes.

The winger attempted just four shots against Southampton, and he scored from each of his attempts to help Spurs to their first league win of the campaign.

Kane has taken to Twitter to send his congratulations to Son, reacting thus to his teammates’ heroics:

Brilliant comeback win. Congrats Sonny on your 4 goals. You’re welcome 😂 #COYS pic.twitter.com/bxeEZGPQXk — Harry Kane (@HKane) September 20, 2020

Tottenham found themselves behind 32 minutes into the game after Danny Ings opened the scoring for the Saints, but Son helped draw them level on the stroke of half-time.

The Spurs star put the visitors ahead two minutes after the replay, and he put the game to bed by grabbing two more goals.

Kane got his name on the score sheet with eight minutes left on the clock, and Ings made it 5-2 from the spot in the 90th minute after Matt Doherty was adjudged to have handled the ball.