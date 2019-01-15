Harry Kane ruled out until March with ankle injury, Tottenham fans react

Tottenham have been dealt a massive injury blow.
Striker Harry Kane is ruled out until March after damaging his ankle ligaments against Manchester United.
The England international picked up the knock towards the end of the game and he had to be helped off the pitch.
Spurs have officially confirmed the injury blow on their Twitter account.
It will be interesting to see if this affects Tottenham’s transfer plans now. With Son away on international duty and Kane injured, Pochettino is in desperate need of a forward.
Llorente and Janssen have been linked with moves away from the club but the Londoners are in no position to sanction any sales right now.
Kane will miss crucial games against Chelsea in the League Cup and the Champions League knockouts against Borussia Dortmund.
The Premier League star is expected to return to training early in March.
Spurs fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the matter. Here are some of the reactions.
There goes our title
— martin Theodor Bjerke (@TheodorBjerke) January 15, 2019
And we still won’t sign a striker.
— Sarah Bassett (@MissSBassett) January 15, 2019
Step it up Mr Levy … replacements needed
— Liam Bunning (@liam_bunz) January 15, 2019
Training in March? So match fit for August 😡😠🤬 if we don’t invest say goodbye to CL places.
— Stuart Andrews (@SAndrews95_Thfc) January 15, 2019
Levy’s reluctance to back Poch has completely backfired.
— Lee Sadler (@Sads3110) January 15, 2019
We’re finished !! 🤮🥵🙄
— Dan (@DanJnr21) January 15, 2019
It doesn’t get any worse than this. Gutted for Harry. As for the club, if you continue to cut corners you will eventually stumble.
— Gareth McCarter (@g2mcc) January 15, 2019
😔😔😔😔😔😱😱😱😱😱 OH MY GOD WERE DONE
— Dreams are a reality so Believe Them (@rich20101982) January 15, 2019