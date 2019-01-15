Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Harry Kane ruled out until March with ankle injury, Tottenham fans react

15 January, 2019 English Premier League, Tottenham, Transfer News & Rumours


Tottenham have been dealt a massive injury blow.

Striker Harry Kane is ruled out until March after damaging his ankle ligaments against Manchester United.

The England international picked up the knock towards the end of the game and he had to be helped off the pitch.

Spurs have officially confirmed the injury blow on their Twitter account.

It will be interesting to see if this affects Tottenham’s transfer plans now. With Son away on international duty and Kane injured, Pochettino is in desperate need of a forward.

Llorente and Janssen have been linked with moves away from the club but the Londoners are in no position to sanction any sales right now.

Kane will miss crucial games against Chelsea in the League Cup and the Champions League knockouts against Borussia Dortmund.

The Premier League star is expected to return to training early in March.

Spurs fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the matter. Here are some of the reactions.

