Harry Kane reacts to Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal result on Twitter

Harry Kane scored for Tottenham Hotspur as Spurs managed a 1-1 draw against Arsenal in the north London derby clash at Wembley on Saturday.
The Spurs skipper took to social networking site Twitter after the game to express his reaction. He has hailed the fighting spirit of the team in the second half and added that it was not the result they wanted.
Good fight in the second half but not the result we wanted. Focus on getting the job done on Tuesday now. #COYS pic.twitter.com/1tY60jjLO2
— Harry Kane (@HKane) March 2, 2019
Spurs maintain the third position in the Premier League after today’s result, but they are eight points behind league leaders Liverpool who will face Everton in the Merseyside derby clash on Sunday.
The visitors took the lead after 15 minutes through Aaron Ramsey. Alexandre Lacazette pounced on a mistake by Davinson Sanchez to send the Welshman through on goal – the midfielder, who will join Juventus in the summer, rounded Hugo Lloris to score the opener.
Spurs restored parity from the penalty spot as Harry Kane converted after he was fouled by Shkodran Mustafi. The England striker looked offside before he was impeded.
The Gunners had a great chance to seal the match in the 90th minute from the penalty spot, but Lloris saved Aubameyang’s effort before Jan Vertonghen made a last-ditch challenge to prevent the striker from scoring.
Tottenham had 60% of the possession, took 10 shots of which three were on target, according to BBC Sport.