Harry Kane reacts as Tottenham Hotspur play first game at new stadium

Tottenham Hotspur played their first game at their £1billion stadium yesterday, opening the landmark occasion with a 2-0 win over Crystal Palace.
Second-half goals from Son Heung-min and Christian Eriksen handed manager Mauricio Pochettino’s side a perfect start to life in their new stadium, while it also kept their top-four hopes alive following weekend’s loss to Liverpool.
Spurs fans and players were surely elated to have finally moved to the new ground following several delays and setbacks since last summer, and here is how star striker Harry Kane reacted to the occasion post-game.
Last night. Home. #COYS pic.twitter.com/fe5mETY6z6
— Harry Kane (@HKane) April 4, 2019
Spurs have invested a lot in the huge stadium project since initially leaving White Hart Lane for Wembley Stadium at the end of the 2016-17 season, leading to their inactivity in the transfer market over the last two windows.
Nevertheless, they have managed to keep challenging for the Champions League spots, and playing Europe’s elite competition at the stadium next season should inspire them into ensuring they finish in top-four this term.
Tottenham are currently third in the league table after 32 games, and with Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United all jostling for the last two spots behind Liverpool and Manchester City, they have to pick as many points as possible in their remaining six fixtures – or win the Champions League – in order to avoid playing in the Europa League in their first full season in a new stadium.