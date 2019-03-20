Harry Kane raves about Callum Hudson-Odoi

Tottenham and England striker Harry Kane has heaped praise on the Chelsea youngster Callum Hudson-Odoi.
The young winger was called up to the international squad earlier this week and it will be interesting to see if he gets to make his senior debut.
Hudson-Odoi is very highly rated in England and he has impressed during his cameos with Chelsea so far.
Kane believes that the young winger has the ability to play at the highest level. He has also urged the winger to play more often.
“Callum has had a taste of cup competitions and a little bit in the Premier League. He will want to play and gain experience at the highest level,” Kane is quoted by Sky Sports News as saying.
“We will see how his career progresses over the next year or so, whether he does that where he is now or maybe out on loan with another team. For young players coming through, it is vital that they play… I’ve got no doubt he has the ability to play at the highest level.”
The winger will be hoping to prove himself to Gareth Southgate if he gets a chance in the next two weeks.
He will also look to play more often at club level and if Chelsea cannot provide him with the opportunity, he must look to move on in search of more first-team action.
The likes of Jadon Sancho have done that in the past and they are now reaping the rewards of regular first-team football. Hudson-Odoi should look to follow the same path.
Hudson-Odoi is a man in demand and Bayern Munich tried to sign him earlier this month.