Harry Kane reportedly open to Manchester United move

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane could be on his way out of the London club if the Premier League side fail to secure Champions League football for next season.

According to Football Insider, Manchester United are keen on signing the 27-year-old England international and Kane is said to be open to a potential move to Old Trafford.

SL View: Sale to a direct rival seems highly unlikely

The Tottenham star has established himself as one of the best goalscorers in world football, and the last thing Daniel Levy would want is to strengthen a direct rival by selling the club’s best player to them.

It wouldn’t be surprising if Kane wanted to leave the club in the summer, but it is doubtful that Spurs will sanction a sale to another Premier League club.

Kane would cost a huge fee, with Levy renowned for driving a hard bargain. Luring Kane away from Spurs will not be easy.

It is evident that Spurs want to build their side around him, and they will be hoping that Kane stays beyond this summer and leads the club to silverware.

The Londoners were expected to challenge for the major honours this year, but Jose Mourinho’s side have been inconsistent.

They will be eager to finish the season strongly by securing a top-four finish and winning the Carabao Cup final against Manchester City.

Read: Spurs willing to discuss a new deal with key star.