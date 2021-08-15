Harry Kane is increasingly likely to stay – Tottenham fans react

By
Saikat
-
Harry Kane

Tottenham Hotspur fans have taken to Twitter to express their reactions after The Times have claimed today Harry Kane is likely to stay at the club for one more season.

Kane has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester City this summer. The Premier League champions have had a £100 million bid rejected already.

There have been claims that City will come up with another fresh bid next week, close to Tottenham’s £150m valuation.

However, The Times claim that club chairman, Daniel Levy is digging in to thwart Manchester City’s ambitions of signing the England captain.

Spurs remain consistent in their determination to keep hold of their key player. Contrary to reports, no further discussions have taken place between the two clubs regarding Kane.

The north London club feels that Manchester City have left it too late to negotiate a deal for their striker, and if they lose him now, they would find hard to replace him.

With only 17 days remaining before the transfer window closes, there is an expectation that Kane will accept staying at the club for one more season.

Spurs fans are divided in their opinions about Kane. Some feel that the club should keep him at the club, as he is simply irreplaceable, while there are others who feel Spurs should take the money and invest wisely in the squad.

Here are some of the selected tweets from the Spurs fans:

 

Tottenham are looking to sign at least two more players this summer, with bringing a forward is a priority for the club.

Spurs have been linked with a move for Lautaro Martinez, but Inter Milan are now reluctant to sell him.