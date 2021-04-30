Harry Kane determined to leave Tottenham this summer

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane is keen on moving away from the London club at the end of the season.

According to Football Insider, the 27 year old England international is “hell-bent” on leaving the club following the League Cup final defeat to Manchester City. He has already made his feelings clear to his friends privately.





Apparently, Kane wants to win major trophies and Spurs are not ready to challenge for the Premier League and the Champions League just yet.

Furthermore, the 53-cap England international is keen on remaining in the Premier League and he wishes to break Alan Shearer’s goalscoring record.

Kane is at the peak of his powers right now and it is no surprise that he doesn’t want to waste his best years at a club where might not win trophies.

The 27-year-old is one of the best players in the world and losing him would be a major blow to Tottenham’s ambitions.

Kane has single-handedly kept his side in the race for European qualification this season and it remains to be seen with the Spurs and qualify for the Champions League or the Europa League.

The Spurs ace has 26 goals and 16 assists to his name in all competitions for the London club so far this season.

It will be interesting to see how the Londoners replace him if he decides to move on in the summer.

The report from Football Insider adds that Daniel Levy is unwilling to sell the player to a top Premier League club. Furthermore, his £125 million-plus valuation would also be a major problem for his suitors this summer.

Clubs across Europe have faced major financial losses because of the coronavirus pandemic and splashing that kind of money on one player might only be possible for a small group of clubs.