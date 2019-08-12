Harry Kane confident Tottenham ready for Premier League challenge

It’s a well-known fact that Harry Kane takes at least the opening two months of the Premier League to warm himself up before reaching the fourth-or-maybe-fifth gear.
This time it could be different. The England international enjoyed a good break after last season and followed up with a gruelling pre-season with Spurs, something he has missed in the last few years.
It has kept him in good shape, and he not only looks fitter but sharper as well. Spurs opened their 2019/20 Premier League campaign with a 3-1 win at home, where Kane scored a brace.
The 26-year-old has revealed that being with the team from the start of the pre-season has made him more confident. The Tottenham talisman believes that Spurs can go all the way this season in the Premier League, and challenge the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool.
“It has been a good summer,” said Kane to the Telegraph. “I had four weeks off which is the most I have had off in a few years now. I had a good pre-season and was there from the start with the team.
“We have to make sure that we get off to a good start. Liverpool set the standard and City on Saturday. It is important we stay in touch as long as we can. We have full belief that we can go all the way. There is a long road ahead and we need to be fully focused.”
Spurs finished fourth behind Chelsea in the Premier League in 2018/19 despite being in the title race for most of the season. They reached the finals of the Champions League as well, which is in itself a great achievement.
With Liverpool and Manchester City setting up the tempo on their opening day fixtures, it is imperative that Spurs close them down in every respect.
Spurs fans will love the confidence oozing out from Kane, as he anticipates a tough contest this time around. There is genuine optimism in his voice, and if he remains fit throughout the campaign, a nail-biting title race is surely on the cards.