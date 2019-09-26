Harry Kane comments on Tottenham’s title chances

Tottenham striker Harry Kane is refusing to rule out a title challenge just yet.
The Londoners have started the season poorly by their standards and they crashed out of the League Cup earlier this week.
However, Kane says that stranger things have happened and Spurs have the time to turn it around.
Speaking to Sky Sports, the England international revealed: “If this was January or February people would be saying there’s no chance of us winning it. Obviously it’s not the ideal start, but stranger things have happened. You can never rule yourselves out until it’s done.”
It will be interesting to see if Spurs can turn it around now. They are in poor form and they are in need of morale boost.
Pochettino has a talented group of players at his disposal but they are lacking in confidence right now.
Spurs are already playing catch up with Liverpool and Manchester City. They need to put together a winning streak in order to get back into the title race.
After an impressive summer window, most people would have expected Spurs to push for the title. However, it hasn’t worked out that way so far.
It will be interesting to see if Pochettino can turn it around now.