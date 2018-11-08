Harry Kane backs Wayne Rooney’s England farewell game

England captain Harry Kane has backed the decision taken to award Wayne Rooney with a farewell game when the Three Lions face off against the United States in an international friendly next week.
The 33-year-old Rooney is set to earn his 120th and final international cap during the fixture.
Rooney who is now on the books of MLS outfit DC United is widely considered to be one of the best English talents of the past generation and is the all-time top goal scorer for both the England national team as well as Premier League giants Manchester United.
He has netted 53 times for the Three Lions and boasts 253 goals in all competitions for United.
The reaction from fans and pundits towards awarding Rooney a farewell game has been mixed.
Some believe that he deserves the opportunity to bow out in style after what he has contributed to English football.
On the other hand, others, including English football legend Peter Shilton believe that Rooney’s farewell game is unjustified as players should be selected to play for England based on their current form and not legacy.
Kane who replaced Rooney as England skipper believes that the Three Lions are correct to hand the attacker a farewell game.
As quoted by The Independent, the Tottenham striker said: “I think it’s great,”
“It’s a really good thing for everyone to be a part of. Wayne was one of our greatest ever England players. He’s our greatest goalscorer. And so why not give him the send-off he deserves? Everyone should get right behind it. It will be a great send-off.”