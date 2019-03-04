Harry Kane admits Tottenham choke under pressure

Tottenham striker Harry Kane has admitted that the team tends to choke under pressure.
The Londoners were in the title race a few days ago but three poor performances against Burnley, Chelsea and Arsenal have damaged their title aspirations.
Spurs are now fighting for their place in the top four. Kane believes that Tottenham players failed to step up when the heat was on.
He said to Daily Mirror: “The thing for us now, kind of like this week, when the pressure is on and we need to step up, we need to find a way to get it done. We haven’t done that in recent years, we haven’t done that this week and that will be the difference. That is the turning point that we need to try to achieve.”
However, the England international has urged his teammates to step up and deliver against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League. They have a comfortable lead from the first leg and it will be interesting to see if they can get the job done in Germany now.
Kane believes that this is Tottenham’s best chance of getting to the Champions League quarter finals.
Tottenham fans might not be too happy with these comments but Kane is spot on with his assessment. The Londoners have often crumbled under pressure and that needs to change if they are to win trophies.
Pochettino will not be happy with his side’s current performances and he will demand a strong reaction against Dortmund during the midweek.