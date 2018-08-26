Harold Moukoudi would be a brilliant signing for Celtic

Celtic are desperate to bolster their defensive options this summer and according to The Scottish Sun, the Bhoys are hoping to sign Le Havre defender Harold Moukoudi this week.
The 20-year-old, who has come up through the ranks with Le Havre, like Benjamin Mendy and Paul Pogba, was targeted by West Ham this summer. However, the deal didn’t materialise in the end.
The Bhoys are keen to sign a central defender before the end of this month, and are chasing a £5million move for the Le Havre defender.
Signing a defender is absolutely vital for Celtic. Jozo Simunovic and Jack Hendry have struggled badly, Marvin Compper is nowhere near to be seen, while Dedryck Boyata is facing an uncertain future at the club.
Moukoudi would be a brilliant signing
Celtic already have two fantastic young French players in Olivier Ntcham and Moussa Dembele, and shouldn’t hesitate to make a move for Moukoudi.
The Frenchman has represented the Under-18 and Under-20 divisions, and proved to be an able and consistent defender.
He has a dominant presence at the backline and rarely makes a mistake. His concentration is superb and is very strong in the air. Most importantly he is tactically very smart, and in theory should do well under Rodgers.
It could be a masterstroke signing from the former Liverpool manager if the Bhoys can pull off a deal for him.