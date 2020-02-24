Hakim Ziyech comments on why he chose Chelsea ahead of other suitors

Ajax winger Hakim Ziyech has agreed the terms of a five-year contract with Chelsea ahead of a summer move, days after both clubs confirmed a £33 million deal for his sale.
The Morocco international was linked with many suitors after leading the Eredivisie giants to the Champions League semifinals last term, but the Blues emerged victorious in the race for his signature.
Ziyech, 26, will hope to hit the ground running at Stamford Bridge next season after eight years at The Netherlands, but he could have chosen to play in the La Liga or Serie A next as Sevilla and AS Roma were also both strongly linked with him, according to Dutch website Soccer News.
However, the attraction of the English top-flight was too much for him to reject, and he has credited Chelsea’s style of play as a factor that convinced him to pick them over other suitors.
“It is one of the strongest competitions in the world, it is a top club and they play very attractive football. That attracts me,” the player told Ajax’s official TV channel (via Soccer News) when asked what made him choose Chelsea specifically.
A couple of Premier League sides also registered interest in Ziyech, but it’s safe to say Chelsea impressed him during the group stage of the Champions League.
Ajax lost 1-0 at home before holding Frank Lampard’s side to a 4-4 draw at Stamford Bridge in the return leg, with the Dutch-born assisting twice.
The Blues have definitely landed a great player, and he will now look to help them to major silverware next term and going forward.