‘Haha good luck!’, ‘Don’t touch him’ – some Man City fans react as Juventus eye Foden

2 October, 2018 English Premier League, Juventus, Manchester City, Serie A, Transfer News & Rumours


According to Tuttosport (h/t City Watch), Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden is being eyed by Juventus and supporters are desperate to keep him at the Etihad Stadium. The 18-year-old has risen from the youth ranks to the City first-team, making 15 appearances in all competitions, and finds himself as the subject of interest due to his impressive performances of late.

Manager Pep Guardiola has continually talked up Foden’s ability and has tipped him for a bright future and regular spot in the first-team. He could be in line for a new deal this season, but Juventus are reportedly hoping to convince the teenager to Turin – a bold move as Foden appears to be happy in Manchester and the club have shown little intention of letting him go.

Foden isn’t the only Englishman on their radar, however, with Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho having also been linked by Tuttosport. Regardless, many of the City supporters have made it clear what they feel about Juve’s attempts to sign their prodigy. The England u19 international is unlikely to leave given he’s finally reaping the rewards of his hard work, but that doesn’t mean Juve will give up trying to sign him.

