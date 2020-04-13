Mourinho’s former sidekick says £63 million Manchester United target is an attractive proposition

Aitor Karanka says a £63 million price tag for Erling Braut Haaland represents good value for Europe’s biggest clubs.
The 19-year-old joined Borussia Dortmund for £18.5m during the last transfer window and he has already bagged 12 goals in just 11 appearances for the club.
However, the forward had a release clause inserted into his contract that Jose Mourinho’s former assistant believes Europe’s top clubs should look to exploit.
“He is a young striker and he scores goals – it is clear that he has everything and even more at Borussia Dortmund,” he told efe.com.
“He is no longer a player who comes from playing in a minor league. He arrived at Dortmund and scored important goals, both in the league and the Champions League, and I think what makes him even more attractive is his price tag.
“I think that any big club is eager to bring in players who score goals. When there is a young player, with goals and at that price, which I think is not very high either, he is attractive for any club.”
Despite only joining Dortmund in January, Haaland has been strongly linked with both Manchester United and Real Madrid in recent weeks.
His release clause cannot be triggered until 2021, but Europe’s big guns are expected to be falling over themselves to secure his services when the time comes around.