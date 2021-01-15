Erling Braut Haaland is on the radar of Real Madrid and Barcelona, with both clubs eager to secure his services.

The Norwegian marksman has established himself as one of the world’s most in-demand players after producing some sparkling performances for Borussia Dortmund, scoring 35 goals in 34 games (stats from TransfrMarkt).





His release clause is 75 million Euros, although that is not due to come into effect until the summer of 2022, which means any side trying to sign him this summer would need to pay more.

Haaland is thought to be in favour of joining Los Blancos and has made three clear demands which will prove decisive in the transfer negotiations.

Diario GOL claims that the main request is from his agent, Mino Raiola, who has asked for a commission of 20 million Euros for his client’s transfer.

Haaland also wants to be one of the club’s highest earners, with an annual wage of 10m Euros putting him in the same bracket as the likes of Eden Hazard.

The striker will also insist that he is a regular starter, although he is comfortable forming a partnership with Karim Benzema.

This demand is believed to be non-negotiable, and he would reject a move if Madrid failed to give him this assurance.

SL View

Considering the widespread interest in securing his services, the demands made by Haaland make total sense.

He would not want to waste his career by warming the bench and thus suffer the same fate Luka Jovic endured at the club.

The player is in a perfect position to demand a high salary, which Los Blancos will most likely be able to fulfil. Raiola’s commission is steep, although this probably could be negotiated.

If Haaland’s wish for a regular starting role can be satisfied, there is no reason why he wouldn’t sign for the 13-time European champions.