Gylfi Sigurdsson says he is enjoying playing through the middle at Everton

Everton secured their fifth win of the Premier League campaign with a 3-1 victory over Brighton on Saturday at Goodison Park.
Brazilian ace Richarlison bagged a brace sandwiched in between a Seamus Coleman strike, but it was Gylfi Sigurdsson’s brilliance in the middle of the park that made the victory all possible.
The Iceland international teed up the young forward for the opener in a perfect way, and he claims playing through the middle under manager Marco Silva has finally brought out the best in him after last season’s struggles.
“It was a good counter attack. Bernard and I linked up well and it was a great run from Richy. That made it easy for me just to slip him in,” the 29-year-old told the club’s official website.
“That was the only place I could play that pass, so I just had to make sure the weight of it was right for Richy to hit it first time. It was a great finish from him.
“I enjoy playing through the middle and it’s great to have players around me making runs and others who can get you on the ball to make good passes. I really enjoyed the game because it felt like we could create a lot of chances. I feel really good and the team is playing with a lot of confidence.”
Sigurdsson has been in excellent form this season, scoring five league goals and assisting two others in 11 appearances.
The former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder arrived Everton last summer for a club record £40million fee, but struggled to hit the ground running.
Sigurdsson managed to score just nine times in 33 appearances across all competitions, but has already equalled that tally in 10 games.
He often played on either side of the midfield under former bosses Ronald Koeman and Sam Allardyce, with Wayne Rooney playing through the middle, and that somewhat limited his effectiveness in the final third.
However, he’s back in his favourite position after Silva decided he is best deployed there, and more goals and assists can be expected of him going forward.