Guillermo Maripan comments on future amid West Ham transfer link

Guillermo Maripan has expressed his desire to play in the Premier League, but he says he is in no rush to make a decision on his future.
According to reports from Football London, the Hammers are interested in signing Maripan from Alaves in the summer transfer window.
The report claimed that the 25-year-old has a release clause of £23 million.
The Chilean international has revealed that he has always liked the Premier League and would want to play in England in the future.
However, he has stated that he is in no hurry to make a decision on his future at the moment. He is taking part in the Copa America, and will only make a decision on his future after the end of the tournament.
Goal.com quotes Maripan as saying: “Since I was little, I always liked the Premier League. It’s a great challenge on a personal level. It’s my second season in Europe, I feel very good in Spain, but I would like to go to the Premier League.
“I will decide in the future after the Copa America. Now I’m just thinking about the Copa America.”
West Ham could be looking to sign a central defender this summer, and Maripan would be a decent addition to the squad.
The Hammers fans will be delighted with his latest comments. He wants to play in the Premier League and it is up to the club now to make a concrete effort to sign him.