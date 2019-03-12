Guillem Balague’s comments on Christian Eriksen will worry Tottenham fans

Journalist Guillem Balague’s latest social media post will worry the Tottenham fans.
The Spaniard tweeted out a video giving his reaction to Zinedine Zidane’s Real Madrid return.
During the video, Balague confirmed that Zidane will have full control of transfers at Santiago Bernabeu this summer and he is planning to move for Eden Hazard and Christian Eriksen.
The Premier League duo attracted Zidane’s attention during his previous spell with the club, but Perez never quite allowed him to make the moves.
First was @jpedrerol with the news. Now we have all confirmed it. Zidane will be the new manager of #RealMadrid pic.twitter.com/EZlR07qCZm
— Guillem Balague (@GuillemBalague) March 11, 2019
Balague said on Twitter: “Zinedine Zidane could be in charge of Real Madrid from today. Zidane also wants the likes of Hazard, and perhaps even Eriksen. He will get given all the sporting authority, and all the things he suggested in the summer, that Florentino Perez did not want to do, most of them will be done now.”
Eriksen has been linked with Real Madrid this season and it seems that the Spurs could really lose him this summer.
The Denmark international is one of the best players at the club and losing him would be a massive blow for Mauricio Pochettino and the fans.
The midfielder has not committed his long term future to the club yet and that has only added to the speculations surrounding his future.
It will be interesting to see if the Londoners can hold on to their key player beyond this season.
Spurs are already resigned to losing Toby Alderweireld this summer. They have also sold Dembele earlier on in the season.
It seems that a summer exodus is on the cards at Tottenham.