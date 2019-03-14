Guillem Balague thinks Unai Emery will take a big job in Spain at some point

Arsenal replaced legendary manager Arsene Wenger with Unai Emery last summer, and it was no doubt one of the biggest decisions the north London club have had to make in more than two decades.
The Spaniard is aiming to lead the Gunners to a top-four finish in the Premier League, while some are banking on him to help them to the Europa League prize should they overturn their 3-1 first-leg loss to Rennes in today’s last-16 return-leg.
Emery won the competition thrice in a row as manager of Sevilla, and he also impressed during his four years as manager of Valencia.
The former PSG manager is without a doubt one of the best tactical minds in the game, and Spanish football expert Guillem Balague believes he will return to manage a big side in Spain someday.
“Emery is very well-respected in Spain for what he did with Valencia and Sevilla,” Balague exclusively told Islington Gazette.
“Whether he is at Arsenal for two or three years or longer, I do think that at some point he will take a big job in Spain.
“Maybe Atletico Madrid. Don’t forget Real Madrid looked at him. But he is doing his best and working hard at Arsenal.”
While the Spaniard didn’t last long at Parc des Princes, he definitely remains highly-rated and it won’t come as a surprise if one of the Madrid clubs come for him someday.
How Emery fares at Arsenal will likely play a huge role in what happens to his managerial career going forward, and his biggest challenge will be getting the best out of his current squad given the club’s insufficiency in terms of transfer funds.