Guillem Balague says Tottenham fans are in awe of recent happenings at the club

Tottenham Hotspur will likely go another transfer window without making any signings with just a few hours to the end of January, and the club’s new stadium project has without a doubt taken a huge toll on their finances.
No player was signed in the summer, and the Spurs’ squad depth has already taken a huge hit in recent weeks.
It remains to be seen if linked-away manager Mauricio Pochettino will remain at the club for much longer, but the fans will hope Tottenham can hold on to him and their key players for the foreseeable future.
The north London club recently suffered the ignominy of being knocked out of two competitions in four days, and given the quality of competition they face in the Champions League and Premier League, their chances of ending 2018-19 without a trophy are very high.
While most neutral fans continue to poke fun at the club for their trophy drought, Spanish football expert claims some of the Tottenham fans he has spoken with are actually in awe of the rapid and sustained progress the club have made since Pochettino’s arrival.
“The fans are in awe of what’s happening,” Balague said on BBC 5 Live Sport.
“The fact that they are completely in communion with the team. Wembley is perhaps not the best home to enjoy all that, but they seem to be happy, because they remember not so long ago where they were.
“Most of the ones I speak to say “we understand there is no money, how can you really compete, we’re overachieving”, which they are.”
"It gets to a point where Pochettino doesn't owe anything to Spurs. I think we've reached that point"@GuillemBalague on #THFC and fans' expectation 👇 pic.twitter.com/mqh4FYEbnZ
— BBC 5 Live Sport (@5liveSport) January 31, 2019
Tottenham have become a top-four side under the Argentine, and have played impressive football since he came.
They will be looking to give Liverpool and Manchester City the run for the money till the end of the league campaign, and it will be interesting to see how far they can push the duo, or maybe even cause an upset and steal the league prize from under their noses.