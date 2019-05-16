Guillem Balague says the rumoured Real Madrid’s interest in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Barcelona’s interest in Alexandre Lacazette are false

Arsenal striking duo Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang have been linked with summer moves to Barcelona and Real Madrid respectively, and after scoring 49 goals between them thus far in 2018-19, it’s understandable why some of the biggest clubs on the planet will be interested in them.
However, Spanish football expert Guillem Balague has claimed neither Madrid nor Barca want any of the Gunners stars, and his revelation will surely come as a relief to the supporters of the North London club.
“No! No! Neither of them are wanted by both teams,” Balague replied when asked about the rumours.
“Top players of course, but they are not after either of them, so Arsenal will have those two top strikers for another season at least.”
Aubameyang has scored 30 goals across the Premier League and Europa League for Arsenal this term, securing the league’s Golden Boot for his 22 goals as a result, and Diario Gol claims Madrid are planning a £74million swoop for him as Gareth Bale’s replacement.
Mundo Deportivo claims Barcelona have Lacazette in their sights after he registered 19 goals across all competitions for Unai Emery’s side this season, and with their Director of Football Eric Abidal sharing the same agent with the France international, a move was expected to be easier.
However, that an authority in Spanish football and football transfers such as Balague has ruled out such moves, Arsenal have nothing to fear.