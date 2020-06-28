Guillem Balague says Santi Cazorla wants to join Mikel Arteta in a coaching role at Arsenal

Spanish football expert Guillem Balague has revealed that Villarreal midfielder Santi Cazorla wants to join Mikel Arteta in a coaching role at Arsenal.

The Spanish star has been in superb form for the La Liga side since returning to action after almost two years out injured, but he is edging closer to retirement and is eyeing a return to Arsenal.





The 35-year-old spent six seasons with the North London giants, featuring in 180 games across all competitions and scoring 29 times.

Cazorla has since played 79 times since returning to Villarreal, scoring 19 goals.

The midfield veteran wants to keep playing for as long as he can and is set to reveal his decision at end of the season, but a return to the Gunners appears to be on the cards.

He told me he would love to join Arteta in a coaching role but wanted to keep playing for as long as he could. He has said now that he has decided his future already but will only tell at the end of the season. He has given no clues of what he will do https://t.co/hMsuI7y6HW — Guillem Balague (@GuillemBalague) June 28, 2020

Arteta has been impressive since succeeding Unai Emery in the Arsenal dugout, but he could do with more quality hands in the backroom, and Cazorla will no doubt be a useful addition.

He knows what it takes to play for the Gunners, and he can help improve some of the club’s current midfielders.