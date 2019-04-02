Guillem Balague says Real Madrid want Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Christian Eriksen

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Christian Eriksen is yet to put pen to paper for a contract extension with his deal expiring at the end of next season.
The Denmark international has been routinely linked with Real Madrid for a while now, and Spanish football expert Guillem Balague has claimed the midfielder is waiting for the Santiago Bernabeu outfit.
“Christian Eriksen hasn’t signed a new contract for Spurs. Real Madrid showed interest in Harry Kane and in Eriksen, at least a year and a half ago, and Harry Kane signed a new contract after that and Eriksen hasn’t,” Balague said on his official YouTube channel.
“So Eriksen is waiting for Real Madrid. Real Madrid feel that he will be the perfect replacement for Modric. Not sure I agree with that, but in any case, that is what Real Madrid are thinking, so they want Eriksen, they will try to get him, the problem will always be Daniel Levy sell? And that conversation hasn’t taken place yet.
“Do Real Madrid want him? Absolutely, despite the fact that Zinedine Zidane is not absolutely impressed with him, but Real Madrid have had long conversation with Eriksen entourage and the club have identified him as a target for sure.”
According to the Mirror, Eriksen will cost Real Madrid £130million this summer as chairman Daniel Levy has slapped the hefty price tag on him to dissuade the Spanish giants.
Spurs secured the signing of the 26-year-old from Ajax in 2013 for £11.5million, and selling him for £130million will be considered absolutely big business from Spurs.
Eriksen has been a key part of manager Mauricio Pochettino’s plans since arriving north London, featuring in 199 league games and weighing in with 46 goals.
The Dane made the PFA Team of the Year last season and was the club’s Player of the Year in 2013-14 and 2016-17.
It is very unlikely that he will sign a new contract, and the club should be planning on securing a replacement when the summer transfer window opens.