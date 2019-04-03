Guillem Balague says Mauricio Pochettino is likely to stay at Tottenham

Spanish football expert Guillem Balague has written in his column for the BBC Sport that Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino is likely to stay with the north London club and enjoy their new home.
Pochettino was heavily linked with a move to both Real Madrid and Manchester United for the managerial jobs, but following the appointments of Zinedine Zidane and Ole Gunnar Solkjaer, Balague expects the Argentine to continue with Tottenham, although he has raised concerns that the Spurs boss may have taken the club as far as he can.
He wrote that Euro giants Juventus, Inter Milan and Bayern Munich have studied the possibility of signing the Spurs boss, but they will have to pay something in the region of £30m-£40m to stand any chance of prising him away from north London.
The aforementioned clubs would rather spend the money on players than on Pochettino. Another option for the Argentine could be to take a break and call a halt to his tenure at Spurs before seeking his fortunes elsewhere.
Balague adds that this is the most demanding phase of Pochettino’s career, and the next six weeks could well define both his and Tottenham’s long-term future.
Tottenham fans adore Pochettino, and the latest update on him will surely excite them.
“With Real Madrid and Manchester United now out of the equation, the talk is that Juventus, Inter and Bayern Munich have studied the possibility of luring Pochettino away from Spurs,” wrote Balague for BBC Sport.
“If any one of the three feel that is the way ahead, they would need to find something in the region of £30m-£40m to stand any chance of prising him away from Levy. That would constitute a big risk and big money that most clubs would probably rather be spent on players than coaches.
“Football shows us that one should never say never, and also that there is no point in worrying about things that are not in your hands. Maybe one of these three sides might decide to throw all their eggs into a Pochettino basket. The most likely scenario, however, is that he will stay at Spurs and enjoy their new home.”