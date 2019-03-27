Guillem Balague says Manchester City are not interested in Saul Niguez

According to ESPN, Manchester City are interested in the services of Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez ahead of the summer transfer window, as manager Pep Guardiola sees him as a long-term replacement for Fernandinho.
However, Spanish football expert Guillem Balague has revealed that the Etihad Stadium outfit aren’t keen on the Spain international.
The transfer guru claims the La Liga side are not looking to sell him despite the rumours, as they see him as one of their most important players going forward.
“They are not interested in him, and I know stories doing the rounds, but I told you earlier Manchester City are not interested in Saul Niguez,” Balague said on his official YouTube channel.
“He’s a fantastic player. Is he for sale? Interestingly enough, stories have come from the Spanish press. Some of the journalists that are close to Diego Simeone, not many, have come out with the line that he is one the players they may be willing to sell.
“And I’m very surprised about that because he is player that certainly this year could have been better, especially in key moments, but you are talking about a player who in my eyes will become one of the top midfielders in Europe in the next couple of seasons.Keep an eye on that, but I do think he will stay at Atletico Madrid and I’m convinced Manchester City are not after him.”
Niguez, 24, has all it takes to replace the 33-year-old Brazilian at City, but it doesn’t seem Guardiola is a fan.
The Premier League defending champions were also said to be looking at Ajax’s Frenkie de Jong before Barcelona beat them to the signature of the youngster.
Fernandinho turns 34 by May, and City badly need a replacement.
The Brazil international has been key to City’s plans since arriving from Shakhtar Donetsk in June 2013, featuring in 189 league games and helping them to two Premier League titles and four League Cups.
West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice is also said to be on the club’s radar, and it will be interesting to see who they eventually recruit.