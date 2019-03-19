Guillem Balague says Liverpool forward Sadio Mane isn’t a Real Madrid target

France Football claimed that Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane is keen on Liverpool forward Sadio Mane and will renew interest in his signature this summer after missing out on the chance to sign him last summer.
The French manager left Santiago Bernabeu unexpectedly at the end of last season, putting an end to the club’s interest in the Senegalese, while the player signed a five-year contract extension with the Reds last November.
It remains to be seen if Zidane is indeed keen on Mane once more, but Spanish football expert Guillem Balague has claimed that the La Liga giants aren’t keen on the Liverpool star at the moment, with a centre-forward, and not a winger, top of their plans.
“Nope, the intention is to get a striker. No Mane at the moment. At the moment. They want as well a centre-back, a couple of midfielders,” the transfer expert said on his official YouTube channel.
“But Zidane wants to see who responds to him in the next couple of months.”
The 26-year-old has been a key part of manager Jurgen Klopp’s attacking lineup since arriving from Southampton in June 2016 for £34million, scoring 53 goals in 111 appearances across all competitions.
Liverpool are looking to prove that they are no longer a selling club and it will be interesting to see how they react should Madrid table a huge bid for Mane and if the player expresses a wish to link up with Zidane at the Spanish capital.
The Anfield outfit are strongly challenging for the Premier League and Champions League this term, and winning either or both will surely prevent Mane and co. from being tempted by the prospects of playing for the bigger clubs.